Speeding vehicle kills 2 CBU students Few Metres Away From The CBU Gate

Speeding vehicle kills 2 CBU students

TWO Copperbelt University (CBU) male engineering students have died after a speeding Hilux ploughed into them as they left campus for their boarding house last evening.

Thabo Mumbi, a third year student died on the spot of the accident while second year counterpart Bwalya Christian Henscel died minutes after arriving at the hospital.

CBU Students Union president Castro Mulilo has confirmed the death of his colleagues through a statement.

Mulilo revealed that a third student survived the accident with minor injuries.

He students’ leader said the accident happened around 21:30 last evening as the trio were walking from campus through east gate to their boarding house in Nkana East.

“The three students were hit by a speeding motor vehicle that was coming from campus heading to Nkana East which was driven by Esther Mponda 26 year old lady who lost control and hit students who were walking on the other side of the road,” stated Mulilo.

“Sadly, Thabo Mumbi died on the spot and Bwalya Christian Henschel died few minutes after being rushed to Kitwe Teaching Hospital,” Mulilo added.

He said the bodies of the deceased students were deposited into the Kitwe Teaching Hospital mortuary.

Mulilo said in light of the sad incident, “CBU community, be informed that there shall be no classes or tests until further notice”.

Kalemba