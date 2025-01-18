SPIRITUAL DAUGHTER DEFENDS PROPHETESS IN SKELETON SAGA

A shocking revelation has emerged in the case of the late George Kalaba, whose skeletal remains were recently discovered two years after his mysterious disappearance. A spiritual daughter of self-proclaimed prophetess Sylvia Mutobe Kalaba, the wife of the late George Kalaba, has come forward with a startling claim.

The spiritual daughter, who has been congregating with Mrs. Kalaba since 2013, revealed that she was aware of the skeletal remains being kept in the house. She attributed this to an instruction from God, stating that it’s a divine order that cannot be easily understood by ordinary people.

Defending Mrs. Kalaba, the spiritual daughter expressed her confidence in the prophetess, describing her as “100 percent a woman of God.” She explained that Mrs. Kalaba’s house served as a church, where she conducted prayers and provided spiritual guidance.

In a surprising twist, some residents have come forward with claims that individuals who visited the house for prayers experienced significant improvements in their businesses. Many reported newfound success and prosperity, sparking curiosity about the prophetess’s alleged divine abilities.

The case has left many questioning the circumstances surrounding George Kalaba’s disappearance and the motivations behind keeping his skeletal remains in the house. As the investigation unfolds, the spiritual daughter’s revelation has added a complex layer to the saga, raising questions about faith, divine intervention, and the blurred lines between spirituality and reality.