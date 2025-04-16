SPORTS MINISTER, FOUNDER OF KU CHALO CONFER



Earlier today, our Minister Hon. Elvis C. Nkandu, warmly received Mr. Anthony Chanka, founder of Zambia Ku Chalo, a distinguished Zambian entrepreneur making significant contributions both in the United States and back home.



Hon. Nkandu commended Mr. Chanka for his steadfast support to national teams, particularly highlighting his generous donation of iPhones to the Under-17 national football players earlier this year. The Minister noted that such gestures not only uplift team morale but also ignite national pride.



The Minister further underscored the vital role of diaspora partnerships in national development. He expressed the Ministry’s commitment to collaborating with visionary Zambians like Mr. Chanka, who serve as beacons of empowerment and unity.



In line with Zambia’s growing sports identity, Hon. Nkandu advocated for the introduction of a unified national sports attire for international engagements. He also reiterated the urgent need for the establishment of a National Sports Museum, a dedicated space to preserve, honour, and showcase Zambia’s rich sporting legacy.



Responding to the Minister’s remarks, Mr. Chanka outlined future initiatives under Zambia Kuchalo Entertainment. He also pointed out existing challenges in the distribution of replica merchandise, citing inventory shortages. However, he saw this as an opportunity for expanding into the e-commerce space to meet the growing demand for local sportswear.



Mr. Chanka who was accompanied by his wife, reaffirmed Zambia Ku Chalo’s commitment to national development and pledged continued support to promoting Zambian sports products, heritage, and collaborative efforts, including active involvement in the realization of a national sports museum.