Spotify fights back after Snoop Dogg’s claim he only made $45K off of a billion streams

After blasting his Spotify earnings from a billion streams, Snoop Dogg is now betting on Tune.FM. But the music streaming giant isn’t backing down—suggesting the rap icon double-check his receipts, insisting those numbers should pay big bucks!

A Spotify spokesperson told TMZ, “Snoop’s a legend and, hopefully now that he owns Death Row Records, he’s seeing more of that money.”

Snoop Dogg has officially teamed up with Tune.FM, potentially moving his catalog exclusively to the platform, as reported by TMZ.

To mark the deal, he dropped a new track—which is not on Spotify.

The rap icon previously slammed Spotify in December 2023, claiming he earned just $45K from a billion streams.

Spotify insists that kind of success should generate millions and it seems the real payday may have landed in someone else’s pockets.