Squabbles Between Some Clergy And Those In Authority Unfortunate- Spuki Mulemwa

SQUABBLES BETWEEN SOME CLERGY AND THOSE IN AUTHORITY UNFORTUNATE

30/5/2023

It’s unfortunate that some clergy have chosen to engage in a war of words with those in authority, instead of collaborating with them on how to address critical issues affecting the Zambian people.

We are appalled by some clergy’s use of unpalatable language when reacting to the Republican President’s recently held media briefing.

We do not expect the clergy to engage in petty squabbles with those in authority, and lose sight of their calling of providing spiritual guidance and timely wise counsel to those in authority and citizens.

However, we expect them to engage government in a face to face dialogue, in an effort to find a lasting solution to the challenges the country is grappling with, including the high cost of living.

More over, we urge those in authority to equally accommodate constructive criticism, which is meant to help government deliver effectively on their mandate of improving citizens’ welfare.

STATEMENT ISSUED BY:

SPUKI MULEMWA.