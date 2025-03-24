SSA refutes allegations of covert operation “Sibonkolo” targeting ANC leaders





The State Security Agency (SSA) has dismissed claims of a covert operation dubbed “Sibonkolo,” purportedly orchestrated by Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to monitor and discredit senior African National Congress (ANC) figures ahead of the party’s elective conference.





The Sunday World report alleged that the operation targeted Deputy President Paul Mashatile and nine other prominent ANC politicians, including Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, former minister Zizi Kodwa, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola, Defence Minister Angie Motshekga, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul, and former political adviser Bejani Chauke.





According to the report, “Operation Sibonkolo” involved smear campaigns and “multiple bot intrusion techniques” aimed at undermining these ANC leaders, suggesting that Ntshavheni was misusing state resources to advance her political ambitions, possibly in pursuit of a top-six position within the ANC.





In response, the SSA labeled these allegations as “diversionary tactics” intended to disrupt the agency’s ongoing reform efforts. Ntshavheni’s office, typically reticent regarding such reports, issued a clarification denying the existence of any operation targeting ANC leaders.