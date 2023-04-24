ST DOROTHY TEACHER, SOLWEZI GOES VIRAL

“First salary drives teacher to bath Just Juice and set dinner table in the middle of the road at St Dorothy in the presence of charcoal sellers….”

A teacher yesterday has surprised residents of st. Dorothy, the area along Chingola and solwezi road known for charcoal burning. After receiving his first salary this month as he was not on the payroll, he bought ten 2 litre containers of Just Juice and poured them in one bucket then went to bath in the presence of people who kept on calling him a cadre.

Interrogations have availed that the teacher, James Kayeye 36 year old, wanted to get back at his neighbors who kept on mocking him for years and insulting his private college saying its name sounded like a sewerage company.

Bathing using just juice was not enough, he later bought different brands of biscuits and common carbonated drinks then sat in the middle of the road and started singing “Leka nomba pene”.

The incident caused proper catastrophe especially when he stood and started dancing to Yo maps “when you go down pick it up” using his small blue tooth speaker.

Meanwhile, many people have concluded that the young man has lost his sanity after receiving his first salary.