“STABLE FUEL PRICE A BOOST TO ZAMBIAN ECONOMY: ERB MAINTAINS MARCH 2025 PRICES”



By Timmy



The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has announced that fuel prices will remain unchanged for March 2025. This decision is a welcome relief to many Zambians, as it will help maintain stability in the economy.





According to ERB Board Chairperson James Banda, the wholesale price changes for petrol, diesel, kerosene, and jet A-1 did not exceed the trigger band threshold of 2.50%. As a result, the prices will remain as follows: petrol at K34.98 per liter, diesel at K32.54, kerosene at K29.56, and jet A-1 at K32.51.



This move demonstrates the UPND government’s commitment to maintaining economic stability and protecting the interests of its citizens. By keeping fuel prices stable, the government is helping to control inflation and promote economic growth.





We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts on this development by commenting, liking, and sharing this post.



#UPNDGovernment #FuelPriceStability #EconomicGrowth #Zambia



WAGON MEDIA