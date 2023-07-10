STAKEHOLDERS CALL FOR COMPLETION OF FTJ UNIVERSITY
By Joan Musabila
Stakeholders in Luapula Province have called on government to give a clear roadmap on the completion of Fredrick Titus Jacob (FTJ) University whose construction works have stalled.
Vision Network Foundation notes that it has been many years without the university structure being completed despite last year’s revelation on how the structure has become a white elephant.
Foundation Executive Director Bishop Maxwell Luchile says the province has lagged behind in terms of infrastructure development.
Bishop Luchile wonders why learners have to access tertiary education in other districts when the completion of the university would have helped change the situation.
In 2017 the government signed a contract with a Chinese firm to construct FTJ University at the cost of 33.7 million dollars but the contract was later canceled by the new dawn administration citing irregularities and overpricing in the awarding of the contract.
DO these so called stakeholders have the money? They must fist petition the PF and Kasaka to get back the money. Some of it I guess went towards building the Lungu family business empire.
What’s wrong with Luchile slso? Is he really normal? Where was he when Nkandu Luo was explaining that the USD35 million was stolen by PF?
It’s really astonishing that the whole Bishop is twisting things saying the contract was cancelled by the ND Govt which is foolish to say the least. Luchile needs to go and ask Lungu and Nkandu Luo where they took the money, no need for the fake man of silver to accuse ND Govt at this stage. From that money Lungu built flats in the name of Esther; gave some of the money to Tasila, Dalitso, Chiyesu, and $400,000 to his niece for security custody. Nkandu Luo built built saloons and a mansion; that’s it, money gone!
So why is Luchile not able to understand this? Lungu and Luo stole and shared the money for FTJ so forget about it.
We have a debt mountain to clear and we don’t want to start borrowing again.