STAKEHOLDERS CALL FOR COMPLETION OF FTJ UNIVERSITY

By Joan Musabila

Stakeholders in Luapula Province have called on government to give a clear roadmap on the completion of Fredrick Titus Jacob (FTJ) University whose construction works have stalled.

Vision Network Foundation notes that it has been many years without the university structure being completed despite last year’s revelation on how the structure has become a white elephant.

Foundation Executive Director Bishop Maxwell Luchile says the province has lagged behind in terms of infrastructure development.

Bishop Luchile wonders why learners have to access tertiary education in other districts when the completion of the university would have helped change the situation.

In 2017 the government signed a contract with a Chinese firm to construct FTJ University at the cost of 33.7 million dollars but the contract was later canceled by the new dawn administration citing irregularities and overpricing in the awarding of the contract.