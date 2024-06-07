STAKEHOLDERS CALL FOR DISMISSAL OF INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE GRAPHEL MUSAMBA

By Nonhlanhla Phuti and Michael Kaluba

Various stakeholders are calling on President Hakainde Hichilema to take action and fire Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba because he has from the time of his appointment failed to fulfill his duties effectively.

During his address to the nation on Wednesday, President Hichilema who directed the police to arrest suspected UPND cadres who harassed members of the public during the funeral of a UPND member recently, also threatened to use the Zambia Army to restore law and order in the country if the Zambia Police fail.

Operation Young Vote–OYV- Executive Director Guess Nyirenda says the fact that the Police had to wait for the Head of State to direct them to arrest unruly UPND party cadres is an indication of total failure on the part of Mr. Musamba.

Mr. Nyirenda says this is reason enough for the Inspector General of Police to be relieved of his duties.

Meanwhile, United Kwacha Alliance –UKA- National Council Member Saboi Imboela has doubted if UPND cadres will be arrested by police under the reign of Mr. Musamba as directed by President Hichilema.

And Democratic Governance and Human Rights Advocates- DEGHA- National Coordinator Gerald Mutelo said the statement by the Head of State is a wake-up call to the Zambia Police Command to improve their conduct amidst numerous complaints.

He says the Zambia police remain cardinal in the dispensation of Zambia’s democracy and must be impartial when discharging their duties and must ensure that they accord all citizens their democratic rights to freedom of assembly and expression even in the midst of maintaining law and order.

PHOENIX NEWS