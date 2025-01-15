STAKEHOLDERS CONCERNED OVER PF’s FAKE PROPAGANDA



By Staff Reporter



The recent circulation of a fake story claiming that Zambia had been blacklisted and expelled from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR) has raised concerns amongst stakeholders.





Yesterday some members of society including prominent members of the opposition took to social media circulating a false narrative that Zambia has been expelled from the UNHCR because of its failure to uphold human rights.



But Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda says this false narrative, amplified by some in the opposition, including former senior government officials, is not only misleading but also harmful to Zambia’s image on the international stage.





The lawmaker is concerned that individuals who once held positions of responsibility and influence and who seek to preside over the affairs of the country once again would engage in the dissemination of misinformation, knowing full well the potential consequences.



Mr. Chanda has since emphasised on the need to collectively guard against the tendency to prioritize political gains over the reputation of the country adding that baseless accusations and the propagation of fake news undermine democracy and erode trust among citizens.





Meanwhile, Ndola based Democracy Advocate Fabian Mutale has urged political players including PF Information and Publicity Secretary Emmanuel Mwamba in particular to desist from publishing falsehood and later cry political persecution when the arm of the law touches them because of their mischief.





Mr. Mutale tells Mafken News that there is need for law enforcers to be vigilant on such individuals to ensure that they do not mislead the public any further.





He has also called on all political leaders to be responsible in what they circulate because they have a huge following hence whatever they say has the potential to deceive the nation.



CREDIT: Mafken FM