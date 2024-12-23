STAKEHOLDERS CONDEMN ALLEGED PLOT TO HARM PRESIDENT HICHILEMA USING CHARMS

22nd December, 2024

Stakeholders have expressed outrage and disappointment over allegations that some individuals attempted to harm President Hakainde Hichilema using charms. Luapula Province Council of Chiefs Chairperson Chief Chisunka has strongly condemned witchcraft as a harmful practice that should not be tolerated.

In an interview with ZNBC, Chief Chisunka urged the government to take firm action against those engaging in such activities, emphasizing the need to protect the President and maintain national stability.

Chief Chisunka’s statement comes amid growing concerns about the use of witchcraft in Zambian politics. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with many calling for increased security measures to prevent such attempts in the future.

The government has been urged to take decisive action against those involved, sending a strong message that such practices will not be tolerated.

ZNBC