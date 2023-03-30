STAKEHOLDERS EXPECT SUMMIT FOR DEMOCRACY TO HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON ZAMBIA

By Miyoba Hankuba

The Zambia National Women’s Lobby-ZNWL has challenged the government to come up with a legal framework that will increase women’s participation in governance affairs while using the ongoing summit for democracy as a reminder to enhance female representation in decision-making positions.

ZNWL Executive Director Juliet Chibuta says she is hopeful that the summit being co-hosted by Zambia will highlight issues that will strengthen the democracy of women to participate in governance affairs.

She has lamented the lack of adequate women’s representation in the decision-making process despite democracy being hinged on inclusiveness and has called for enhanced strategies to improve women’s involvement in politics and other community programs in order to improve national development.

Meanwhile, Political Analyst Neo Simutanyi says the democracy summit should help Zambia to revise its electoral process to provide stakeholders equal access to the electorate by enhancing already established laws.

Dr. Simutanyi says he is confident that the democracy summit will encourage leaders to learn from each other and help to strengthen democracy on the African continent regarding electoral processes.

PHOENIX NEWS