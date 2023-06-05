STAKEHOLDERS IN THE TRANSPORT SECTOR URGED TO CONVENE AND COME UP WITH REDUCED FARES

By Lukundo Nankamba

Government is calling on stakeholders in the transport sector to quickly convene and recommend reduced bus fares following the continued reduction of fuel pump prices in the last three months.

Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali notes that bus operators are quick to hike bus fares immediately fuel pump prices increase but are reluctant to effect a reduction in fares whenever fuel prices reduce.

In an interview, Mr Tayali says he expects a reduction in bus fares from transport operators to avoid exploiting commuters because there has been a major reduction in fuel prices the last 3 months which should trickle down to consumers.

Fuel pump prices for the month of June have reduced with petrol selling at K24.45 ngwee per liter from K27.59 ngwee, diesel is now selling at K21.87 ngwee from K24.64 ngwee per liter and kerosene is selling at K19.74 ngwee from K20.47 ngwee per liter.

PHOENIX NEWS