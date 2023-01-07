STAKEHOLDERS NOD DECISION TO REDUCE EXPORT OF POWER

By Shem Malinda

Stakeholders have welcomed government’s decision to reduce export of power in order to mitigate the impact of the current twelve-hour loadshedding.

International Acting National Coordinator Angela Mulenga says the move will reduce the impact of loadshedding on vulnerable households.

And Golden Party President Jackson Silavwe says the decision is welcome provided it reduces the number of loadshedding hours.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Peter Kapala says government is working to bring on board the 1-hundred and 5 Megawatts Ndola Energy Power Plant in the Copperbelt and the 150 Megawatts 5th generating unit at the Kafue Gorge lower Hydro Power Station.