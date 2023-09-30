STAKEHOLDERS REACT TO 2024 NATIONAL BUDGET

Stakeholders have expressed mixed feelings over the 2024 national budget presented yesterday by Finance And National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane.

Dr. Musokotwane has presented a K180 billion national budget for 2024 to the nation, outlining its key objectives to foster growth and development while simultaneously tackling the country’s pressing issues.

Reacting to the budget, Zambia Association of Manufacturers president Ashur Sagar said the budget has been tailored to provide impetus to economic recovery, focusing on generating employment, supporting businesses, and fortifying productive sectors of the economy.

Mr Sagar says overall, the 2024 national budget has set an optimistic tone as it lays the foundation for a more prosperous and equitable future for the country’ s private sector.

But Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo has expressed concern about the practical implementation of the budget and urged for effective monitoring mechanisms to ensure the allocated funds especially under the constituency development fund are disbursed on time to achieve the desired outcomes.

