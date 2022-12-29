STAKEHOLDERS REACT TO REVISED MINIMUM WAGES FOR DOMESTIC AND GENERAL WORKERS

By Lukundo Nankamba

Economist Naylor Kopakopa says it is wrong for government to command struggling businesses and middle class workers to increase wages for their employees when the cost of living and doing business is high.

Mr. Kopakopa notes that employers can only increase salaries for workers if the cost of living and doing business is affordable, which is currently not the case in an economy with low growth rate.

He has since advised government to concentrate on improving macroeconomic variables that create a favorable economic growth rate, to ensure employers earn a higher income rate in order to increase their worker’s salaries.

His comment follows government announcement yesterday that the minimum wage for domestic, shopkeepers and general workers has been revised upward effective January 2023.

But Cleaners Association of Zambia President Lawrence Mukumbi has welcomed the revision of the minimum wages saying general workers have had a hard time in meeting their daily needs due to inflation which has reduced the value of money and affected the cost of living.