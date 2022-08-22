STAKEHOLDERS URGED NOT TO POLITICIZE GOVT`S MOVE TO COMPENSATE KAPALALA MARKET FIRE VICTIMS

By Tinkerbel Mwila

Governance Activist George Chimembe says the action taken by government to assist affected traders at Kapalala market in Ndola`s Kabushi constituency should be commended and not be politicized.

Over 1500 victims of the fire that swept through Kapalala market have received cash amounting to k1000 and food from government to lessen their burden, a move which some stakeholders say will influence voters in the fourth coming Kabushi parliamentary by-election.

But Mr Chimembe is of the view that the tragedy that befell the traders was an emergency that needed government`s intervention.

He says government is the only entity that can come to the aid of the affected marketeers regardless of whether there is a by-election in the area or not.

PHOENIX NEWS