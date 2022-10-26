STAKEHOLDERS URGED TO WORK WITH GOVT IN AMENDING SOME ARTICLES IN THE CONSTITUTION

By Chileshe Mwango

Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe is urging various stakeholders who include parliamentarians to work with government on coming up with amendments of certain articles of the constitution that continue to be a source of public concern.

Mr. Haimbe has cited Articles 52, the matter concerning the delimitation process and the issue of continued by elections among some of the articles that need to be amended.

Speaking when he featured on Tuesday’s edition of Let the People Talk programme, Mr. Haimbe said it will be a move in the right direction to have partial amendments before the floor of the house saying government remains committed to having the identified articles amended.

And Mr. Haimbe has welcomed the decision by some aggrieved parties over the recently held Kabushi and Kwacha parliamentary by-elections in the two constituencies to petition the outcome.

