STANCHART ASSET SALE ONGOING – ZULU



STANDARD Chartered Bank chief executive officer Sonny Zulu says the process of selling the bank’s wealth and retail banking division is ongoing, with strong interest from potential commercial buyers.



The announcement follows the bank’s decision last year to separate from these segments in order to focus on its other operations.



Mr Zulu said the process, which began on November 24, 2024, is expected to take between 18 to 24 months.





He said progress has been made in the discussions, with several commercial buyers expressing keen interest in the division.





“We are pleased with the level of interest we are receiving, but in the meantime, it is business as usual,” Mr Zulu said.



ZDM