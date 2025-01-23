STANCHART CUSTOMER SUES BANK FOR SELLING HER “TOXIC” OFFSHORE BOND





A STANDARD Chartered Bank customer has sued the bank in the High Court for selling her an underperforming, high-risk offshore bond investment. Nachilala Nkombo is demanding payment of US$320,000, the amount she expected to receive at the bond’s maturity.



She is also seeking damages in the sum of US$180,000 for fraud, misrepresentation and negligence. Reuters recently reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had sanctioned Standard Chartered for mis-selling a Chinese property company’s bonds to one of the bank’s local wealth clients at the height of the Asian country’s real-estate crisis.





The source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the UK-headquartered bank, which is currently looking to sell its wealth and retail banking businesses in Zambia.



