Auditor General Dick Sichembe has called on citizens to stand up and begin demanding for accountability in the utilization of public funds.

Dr. Sichembe says while he acknowledges public perception that the Auditor General’s Report only arouses emotions by revealing gross misapplication of public funds without any action to deter the rot, citizens have the power to demand for transparency on how public funds are utilized.

Addressing a media briefing in Lusaka, Dr. Sichembe said citizens should raise voices to ensure that people who are put in public office are able to protect their resources and ensure that they are applied in a manner that will benefit them such as alleviating poverty and enhanced service delivery.

Dr. Sichembe says the misdirection of public funds has been obtaining for a long-time saying time has come for citizens to join the crusade in ensuring that public resources are protected.

And Dr. Sichembe says the Ministry of Finance has developed mechanisms that will focus more on the prevention of abuse of public resources.