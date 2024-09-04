STANDARDIZED MEDAS TO BE ROLLED OUT COUNTRYWIDE



Following a successful launch of the Meda project at Chilenje Market and pilot exercise at Chambeshi Market in Kasama , Maramba Market in Livingstone, Saturday Market in Chipata and Petauke Market. The Zambia Metrology Agency will soon be undertaking a Nationwide roll out .



Under the Nationwide Meda project roll out , the Agency will provide standardized Medas and awareness to about 30,000 Marketeers throughout the country.



The Meda project is a vital initative that supports fair trade , market transparency and Agricultural development by standardizing the measurement of dry goods.