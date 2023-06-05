STANDOFF BETWEEN FARMERS AND BUYERS OVER COTTON PRICES IN GWEMBE

By Tryford Bukowa JR

Gwembe Constituency Member of Parliament Tyson Simuzingili has disclosed that a standoff over the price of cotton has ensued between cotton buyers and farmers.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Simuzingili fears that the reduction in cotton prices may reduce farmer’s interest in cotton production despite Gwembe having favorable hot climatic condition for cotton production.

Mr. Simuzingili however says government has intervened in the impasse between the farmers and buyers and hopes the issue will be resolved quickly.

Cotton prices have declined this year to between K5 and K6 from K15 per kg last year due to reduced demand for the commodity on the world market.

And Gwembe Valley Development Advocate Winter Muvombo says there is need for government to always come up with the buying price for cotton to avoid exploitation of farmers.

Mr. Muvombo notes that despite the weather conditions in the value being favorable for cotton production, farmers may not be interested to venture into it due to unfavorable buying prices.

