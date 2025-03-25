STARDY MWALE  CASTIGATES PF COWARDS FOR INSISTING ON LUNGU AS PARTY PRESIDENT

STARDY CASTIGATES PF COWARDS FOR INSISTING ON LUNGU AS PARTY PRESIDENT

By Esther Chisola

Former Defence permanent secretary Stardy Mwale has castigated PF members for cowardice which led to them failing to replace former president Edgar Lungu as a president through the holding of the convention.

In an audio availed to Daily Revelation, Mwale, who is Copperbelt PF provincial chairperson, said the PF lawyers must offer proper advice to Lungu on the party’s presidential candidate.

He urged them against being cowards, saying they must say whether they truly believe that Lungu can contest elections in this country, and if not urge for the holding of the convention to replace him.

He said cowardice had engulfed the party leaving room for UPND to destroy it.

Mwale said due to the wrong advise given to Lungu by his advisors to hold on to the presidency, Matero member of parliament Miles Sampa and his Mafinga counterpart Robert Chabinga took- Daily Revelation