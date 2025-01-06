STARDY MWALE PARTIALLY FORGIVES KAMBWILI

STARDY PARTIALLY FORGIVES KAMBWILI

… he must write to ACC that he lied about me

By Esther Chisola

Former Ministry of Defense permanent secretary Stardy Mwale says the public apology by PF central committee member Chishimba Kambwili is too general which still leaves him in problems with the law enforcement agencies.

And Mwale advised that Kambwili should apologise and write to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) informing them of the lies he said about him.

Last week, Kambwili pleaded for forgiveness from the people he had wronged.

He said he entered the year 2025 in excruciating pain from dizziness, and his shoulder and rib injuries he sustained in the road accident that claimed the lives of his brothers, Mutale and Mwamba.

But reacting to Kambwili, Mwale who earlier wished Kambwili dead over assertions that his lies had put him in trouble with law enforcement agencies, said he accepted