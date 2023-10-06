Starlink Launches Business Services in Zambia, Partnering with Paratus Group

Access to cutting-edge technology and information has taken a significant leap forward in Zambia as Starlink, a global leader in satellite internet services, has officially launched its business services in the country. This milestone follows a reseller agreement between Starlink and Paratus Group, a pan-African telecommunications, data center, and network services provider.

Paratus Zambia, a subsidiary of Paratus Group, is playing a pivotal role in bringing Starlink’s high-speed broadband internet services to businesses in Zambia. Marius van Vuuren, Country Manager of Paratus Zambia, expressed his excitement about this initiative, acknowledging the collaborative efforts of the Zambian government, regulatory authorities, and Starlink in making this cutting-edge technology accessible to the Zambian market.

Mr. van Vuuren stated, “We recognize and applaud the hard work done by our government, regulator, and other authorities, in conjunction with Starlink, in ensuring this leading-edge technology is available to the Zambian market. As Paratus, we pride ourselves on being technology and telecommunication leaders, and being directly involved with Starlink aligns with this.”

Mr. van Vuuren emphasized their readiness to deliver Starlink services efficiently, stating, “We have our own stock on-site here in Lusaka, and this means we will be able to deliver and provide an installation service and technical support expeditiously.”

Starlink, renowned for its high-speed, scalable satellite internet services, is designed to provide reliable connectivity to businesses regardless of their location. It offers primary business connectivity, backup solutions, interim setups, and emergency services. With an impressive network uptime exceeding 99%, Starlink ensures uninterrupted operations for its customers.

Paratus Zambia’s partnership with Starlink not only brings fixed and mobility services to business customers but also guarantees 24/7 technical support. This collaboration is expected to benefit various industries, including energy, mining, hospitality, education, healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, and more, by providing them with dependable connectivity, even in remote areas.