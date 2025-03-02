Starmer and Zelensky sign 2.2bn pound loan deal



BBC-Sir Keir Starmer has told Volodymyr Zelensky he has “full backing across the United Kingdom” as the two met in Downing Street.





The Ukrainian president told the prime minister he was happy his country had “such friends” after arriving in the UK in the wake of a White House meeting with US President Donald Trump that descended into a row between the two leaders.





Zelensky and Sir Keir also signed a £2.26bn loan for Ukrainian military supplies, that will be repaid using profits from frozen Russian assets.





The prime minister will host a summit of European and Canadian leaders in London later as part of efforts to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end. Zelensky is then due to meet King Charles.