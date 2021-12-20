Recruitment of cops decentralised

STARTING next year, recruitment of police officers will be done at district level to attain equal representation of citizens in the spirit of the country’s motto of ‘One Zambia One Nation’.

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu says it is the desire of the new dawn administration to offer employment opportunities to all Zambians regardless of their locality.

Mr Mwiimbu said this here yesterday during a tour of police and correctional facilities, as part of his continued familiarisation visit of institutions under his ministry.

The minister also said officers will not be victimised or retired in national interest for performing their duties diligently.

He said disciplinary action will be followed accordingly once any officer is found wanting in the course of their duties.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail S