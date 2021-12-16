STARVED HUSBAND GOES TO JAIL FOR BEATING WIFE OVER SEX

A Security Guard of Lusaka’s Kanyama Compound has been slapped with an 18 months jail term after he vested his anger on his wife who denied him sex because she was having her menstrual periods.

This is in a case where Silvester Muloongo aged 32 was appearing in the Choma Magistrates Court charged with the offense of assault against the laws of Zambia.

S24 contributor Tryford Bukowa reports that the convict on 25th November this year beat up his wife Kelly Liteta after she turned down his sexual advances.