STATE ACTORS LEAD IN HUMAN RIGHT ABUSE CASES – HRC



The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has disclosed that by the end of 2024, it received a total of 2,200 complaints regarding various human rights violations and abuses.





Of these, 1,700 complaints representing 77% were directed at State actors, primarily law enforcement agencies while 500 cases were filed against non-State actors, including private-sector employers.





Human Rights Commission Chairperson, Towela Sambo says that most complaints against State actors involved issues such as unlawful detention, prolonged pre-trial detention, and maladministration of justice.





She has further stated that the Commission had successfully investigated and resolved

1,300 of the 2,200 initial complaints.





Regarding allegations of human rights violations involving Mumbi Phiri, Ms. Sambo said that after thorough investigations, it was determined that Phiri had not been mistreated and had received adequate access to basic needs.



Diamond TV.