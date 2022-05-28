STATE AGAINST HALTING CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS AGAINST MILINGO LUNGU

By Darius Choonya

The state has made an application before constitutional court to challenge the decision of Judge Martin Musaluka to stay criminal proceedings against former Konkola Copper Mines KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu in the magistrate court.

According to a notice of motion to reverse the said ruling, the state say the judge erred in law when he held that no party, interested individual or entity is to take action in the criminal proceedings against Mr. Lungu which are before court.

In this matter, the Constitutional court halted the criminal proceedings before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court involving former KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu, pending the hearing of a petition in which he is challenging his re-arrest after being granted immunity from prosecution by the Director of Public Prosecutions DPP Lillian Siyuni.- Diamond TV