State applies for KKIA espionage case to be heard in private

By Taonga Tembo

THE State has asked the Lusaka High Court to allow the espionage case involving Lusaka businessman Sedrick Kasanda, Mahogany Airlines chief executive officer Jim Belemu and three others to be heard in camera.

The state wants the proceedings to be held in chambers on grounds that some of the evidence, if given in view of the public, may be prejudicial to the interest of the Republic.

However, the defence has objected to the application, arguing that the matter is already in the public domain and the public is interested in knowing and following the proceedings.

Meanwhile, the accused have denied the espionage charge, while Kasanda has been slapped with another charge of fraudulent dealing with metals or minerals, a charge he pleaded not guilty to.

In this matter, Kasanda, Belemu, state security officer Francis Mateyo, commercial pilot Patrick Kawanu and police officer Robison Moonga are facing a charge of espionage in relation to the fake gold scam involving US$5.7 million…

Source: Diggers