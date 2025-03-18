STATE ASKS COURT TO FOLLOW SICK NAWAKWI HOME FOR TRIAL
THE State has applied that the court moves to Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi’s house to confirm that she is sick after her continued court absence.
Nawakwi is accused of abducting farmers Pheluna and Milton Hatembo. When the case was called yesterday, public prosecutor Sitali Muyangwa said the matter was coming up for mention and fixing of trial dates.
“But the accused is not before court and this is not the first time that the accused is not here and same reasons have been given by the defence,” Mr Muyangwa said.
Defence lawyer Chifumu Banda informed the court that his client is still unwell before applying for an adjournment.
Credit Zambia Daily Mail
Chifumu Banda knows exactly what evidence he needed to show the court about his client's circumstances. Mere verbal assurances are simply not enough. I suspect possible buying of time in order frustrate the course of justice. The state is right in its application to the court to move its sitting to Ms Nawakwi's home. But I doubt it the court will grant the application because this is unprecedented to start with. The court will likely make a declaration that Ms Nawakwi be examined by a medical practitioner at a government hospital and the attending doctor will then tender evidence to the court.
Chifumu Banda SC knows too well that he needed to avail the Court with a medical report, not oral submissions. And indeed the Court will not be moved to Nawakwi's home like a crime scene to view what? A sick person in bed? No.
