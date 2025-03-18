STATE ASKS COURT TO FOLLOW SICK NAWAKWI HOME FOR TRIAL



THE State has applied that the court moves to Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi’s house to confirm that she is sick after her continued court absence.





Nawakwi is accused of abducting farmers Pheluna and Milton Hatembo. When the case was called yesterday, public prosecutor Sitali Muyangwa said the matter was coming up for mention and fixing of trial dates.





“But the accused is not before court and this is not the first time that the accused is not here and same reasons have been given by the defence,” Mr Muyangwa said.





Defence lawyer Chifumu Banda informed the court that his client is still unwell before applying for an adjournment.



Credit Zambia Daily Mail