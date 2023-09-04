State attempt to stop Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba and Fred M’membe from Travelling to Harare

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



State attempt to stop Amb. Mwamba and Fred M’membe from Travelling to Harare

Yesterday I was in a group of invited members of the Patriotic Front travelling to Harare, Zimbabwe in time to attend the inauguration of President-Elect, Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

While delegations of the Patriotic Front and Socialist Party were cleared, I was surprised to learn that there were higher and strict instructions that Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba and Socialist Party President, Dr. Fred M’membe should not be allowed to travel.

We were therefore delayed for over 45 minutes as Senior Counsel lawyer Hon. Makebi Zulu spoke and battled with authorities and the Director General of Immigration to understand the illegal instructions stopping citizens with no legal or other incumberances, to travel.

The entire delegations of; President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Patriotic Front, Socialist Party and former University of Zambia classmates and friends to President Mnangagwa were allowed and cleared at the immigration desk for exit formalities except me and Dr. M’membe.

We have since travelled and are in Harare for the inauguration.with the rest of the teams.

Thank you.