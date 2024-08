K12.7m to UPND cadres



State awards 17 UPND members K600,000 each for false imprisonment



By Taonga Tembo



THE state has agreed to award 17 UPND members K600,000 each as damages for false imprisonment through a consent judgement.



The state will also pay the plaintiffs K800,000 in legal fees.



In June last year, 17 UPND members sued the State in the Lusaka High Court, demanding K12,750,000.