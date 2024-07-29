State closes case in Lusambo corruption case

By Esther Chisola

The State has closed it’s case in a matter where former Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo is facing two counts of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

And Lusaka Chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili has indicated that he will deliver a ruling on a case or no case to answer on July 30, 2024 in this matter.

State prosecutor Daniel Ngwira informed the court that the prosecution had closed its case.

Previously, the court heard how the National Assembly of Zambia paid Lusambo a total of K2,001,696.12 as… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/state-closes-case-in-lusambo-corruption-cas