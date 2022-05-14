STATE CONTINUES TO HUNT DOWN FOR LUNGU, SUMMONS HIS SON

The State wings investigating stolen public resources in the previous administration has continued with the hunt, to pin down former president Edgar Lungu, reports Asa Manda.

Recently sources within the investigating wings revealed that some officials were sent to Rwanda to trace property suspected to be linked to Lungu.

This time, the Joint Investigations Team (JIT) is reported that it is due to summon Dalitso Lungu, who is son to the former Head of State.

KBN a Lusaka privately owned Television reports that Lungu’s son will be summoned for questioning on Wednesday, 18th May, 2022.

Sources close to the investigations have told KBN TV that the suspect would be summoned in connection with vehicles recovered by Police and believed to belong to former president Lungu but are registered under Sarodi Traders.

According to sources, Sarodi is a company for Mr. Lungu being run by a Mr. Simangolwa Simangolwa in Western Province.

The Hakainde Hichilema Administration has launched a hunt to recover public resources it alleges was stolen by the PF Administration.

Zambian Eye, KBN Television,