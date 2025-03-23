State Craft, Acting Out-of-Bounds and Criminality- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

State Craft, Acting Out-of-Bounds and Criminality



Government is an institution. It has established structure, guided by the Constitution, run by the President, Cabinet, the bureaucracy (civil service), wings of Government, and securocracy structure ( national intelligence and security, military, Police) .





The Presidency is a powerful institution that sometimes presidential aides mistakenly think they are as powerful as the President or superior to elected officials or sectoral ministers.





In the past, there have been leaked audios of Ministers or presidential aides ordering the Police to arrest or institutions such as Bank of Zambia being directed on what to do.





Further there are cases of Ministers that feel are so powerful that they can ignore laid down procedures, fire people or direct procurements.





It’s criminal.



Even now we are hearing of presidential aides overturning or derailing presidential or Cabinet decisions especially on large-scale procurements or appointments of board members.





In his interview with academic, historian and renowned political analyst, Sishuwa Sishuwa, President Edgar Lungu warned his successor, that there will be many times, dubious characters, sometimes very close to him that will act in his name or abuse their proximity to the Presidency.



It’s criminal.