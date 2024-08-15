STATE FACES URGENT DEADLINE AS JUDGE REFUSES TO ADJOURN KANANDA CASE



THE State is in a tight spot after High Court Judge Chilombo Maka declined to adjourn the case involving Sedrick Kasanda, who faces allegations of aggravated robbery related to the US$5 million stolen from an Egyptian last year.



Judge Maka has ordered the Lusaka-based arresting officer in the case to appear before her by 14:00 hours today. She warned that a bench warrant could be issued if the officer fails to attend.



The allegations against Kasanda state that on August 13, 2023, he used a pistol to steal US$5 million from Egyptian national Micheal Adel Michel Botros and subsequently threatened or used violence to prevent Botros from reclaiming the stolen funds. This case is linked to a gold scam scandal at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.



This morning, Deputy State Advocate Richard Masempela requested an adjournment until tomorrow, citing the need to finalise witness arrangements. However, Judge Maka questioned Masempela’s sincerity, given that the State had previously proposed these dates and assured that witnesses would be present.



Former Solicitor General Abraham Mwansa opposed the adjournment, highlighting that the State had 47 days to prepare its witnesses and noting that Kasanda’s continued detention infringes on his presumption of innocence.



Judge Maka criticised the State’s lax approach to the prosecution and decided to stand down the matter to allow the arresting officer to testify. The case has been adjourned to 14:00 hours today.