STATE GUIDES COURT ON REFUGEES BORN IN ZAMBIA



THE State has urged the Constitutional Court not to grant reliefs sought in a petition seeking an order that children born from refugees while in Zambia should be given local citizenship.





It has submitted that the petition by the Zambian Civil Liberties Union does not raise constitutional questions.



The State and other respondents submit that a constitutional question is one that is resolved by interpreting the Constitution and not statutes.





“The petitioners are not entitled to any reliefs sought” the document reads in part. ZCLU petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking clarify on whether certain refugees and their children born in Zambia can acquire Zambian citizenship through registration.





The petitioner cited Commissioner for Refugees, Chief Registrar of Department of National Registration, Passport and Civil Registration, Chief Passports and Citizenship officer and the Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha as respondents.





In response, Mr Kabesha submits that it is incorrect to refer to the population of 17,666 individuals as having ceased to be recognised as refugees. This is because some of the individuals included in this number had not yet been born when the cessation clause was evoked.



Zambia Daily Mail