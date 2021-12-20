By Balewa Zyuulu

President Hakainde Hichilema’s Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says government has put in place measures that will help to cushion against the anticipated high cost of living on ordinary citizens following the removal of fuel subsidies which subsequently resulted in a hike in fuel pump prices.

Speaking this morning during Phoenix FM’s Good Morning, Zambia Breakfast Show, Mr. Bwalya says President Hichilema and government are aware that the removal of fuel subsidies will have adverse effects on ordinary citizens but will in the long run impact positively on the general performance of the economy.

He explains that government has already made tremendous progress in addressing all the economic fundamentals which will eventually ensure that all the loopholes and inefficiencies in the country’s economy are permanently sealed.

Mr. Bwalya is of the view that once the credibility and integrity of the local currency is restored as a result of the new measures by the new dawn government, Zambians should expect a reduction in the cost of living and doing business in the country.

