STATE HOUSE BLAME GAME- Dr. Fred M’membe

STATE HOUSE BLAME GAME

By Dr. Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party

Until you accept responsibility for your actions or failures, it’ll be very difficult for you to develop self-respect or even have the respect of others. When you blame others, you give up your power to change things, correct wrongs.

As we are witnessing with the rulers of our country today, over time, failing to accept responsibility has severe consequences. There’s a good chance that when you avoid accepting personal responsibility, someone will know that you’ve failed in this way.

In other words, some other person may know that you’re responsible for the wrongdoing or poor choice, and when they see you fail to accept responsibility, they’ll lose all respect for you. If this happens on a frequent basis, you’ll never gain the respect of others that you hope to have one day.

Sometimes we don’t always see the long-term effects of our conduct. But, make no mistake, accepting responsibility is a major factor in receiving the respect and admiration of those around you. Accepting responsibility is not only the right thing to do, but it’ll pay more long-term dividends than you can now imagine. And the choices we make are ultimately our own responsibility.

Clearly, the rulers of our country are caught in their own web of lies, denials of reality and refusals to accept responsibility for their decisions and actions.