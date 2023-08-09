State House Cancels Fertilizer Contracts- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb.Emmanuel Mwamba



State House Cancels Fertilizer Contracts

The Ministry of Agriculture has cancelled the public tender for the supply, delivery, warehousing and distribution of 120,380.25 metric tonnes of Urea fertilizer for the 2023/2024 agricultural season.

A Notice issued on the Zambia Public Procurement Authority e-GP Platform notified stakeholders that the fertilizer tender was cancelled.

The public tender that was done through the new and transparent e-GP platform process has been cancelled at the direction of State House.

The e-GP Platform is a web-based, collaborative system to facilitate the full lifecycle of a tendering process, for both buyers and suppliers. It offers a transparent, secure, accountable, interactive, dynamic environment for procurements of any nature, complexity or value, enforcing (where appropriate) and encouraging recognised best practices.

President Hichilema has come under fire for engaging or allowing corruption in the national supply of medicines, fuels, fertiliser and other large-scale public procurements.

A public audit by the Auditor General’s office on the Ministry of Agriculture failed as the Permanent Secretary refused to make available documents related to the 2021/2022 procurements of fertiliser.