STATE HOUSE CAUTIONS SEAN TEMBO AGAINST USING DEROGATORY LANGUAGE

By Leah Ngoma

State House is calling on political party leaders to exercise, observe and maintain sobriety and common decency in the manner they exercise their democratic rights and freedoms.

Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says it is increasingly worrying that opposition Patriots for Economic Progress-Pep- leader Sean Tembo has continued to use his social media platform to decimate the name of President Hakainde Hichilema and the office of the president by using derogatory language against the head of state.

Mr Bwalya has noted with concerned that the open propagation and promotion of a culture of contemptuous insolence for the office of the republican president, through the deliberate use of offensive language on social media, is clearly targeted at demeaning the stature of the president and the Office of the President by Mr Tembo.

In a statement, Mr Bwalya has since appealed to all progressive political party leaders, Civil Society, Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority-ZICTA, the police and the church, to reign in on what could very quickly degenerate into an uncivilized culture of political engagement in the country.

PHOENIX NEWS