State House Claims Leaked Letter Is Also False

HAMASAKA CLAIMS LEAKED LETTER IS ALSO FALSE

STATE House Media Director Clayson Hamasaka says the alleged leaked email among himself, Party Secretary General Gertrude Imenda and other State House Officials in which they are planning further downfall of Catholic Bishop top wigs, Telesphore Mpundu and Alick Banda is false and a fabrication.

Reacting to a post by Socialist Party President Fred Mmembe who like others shared the Email, Hamasaka took a swipe at Mmembe questioning how a known media guru would be distributing what he termed falsehood.

“Good morning all. I am extremely shocked that such a huge falsehood can be published by someone like Fred Mmembe who should know better about such things. For the record, I have never owned such an email address in my life. I challenge anyone to send a message to that email and see if it goes through. And why would I be communicating such issues with workmates I meet everyday through emails?” Hamasaka wrote.

The Catholic Church and UPND administration have been at loggerheads with some unpleasant exchange of words going on between the two.

At the top of the fight has been Archbishop Mpundu and Banda with the latter being called a Lucifer by the UPND party secretary general after the Archbishop called the Republican President a liar.

(Mwebantu)