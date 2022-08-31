STATE HOUSE CONDEMNS NAWAKWI`S ATTACKS ON PRESIDENT HICHILEMA
By Patricia Male
Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says President Hakainde Hichilema will not be derailed or lose focus by attacks from some opposition political party leaders but will instead focus on delivering development to Zambians.
Mr. Bwalya says it is regrettable and shameless that Forum for Democracy and Development-FDD-President Edith Nawakwi is attacking the president on non-consequential issues in a failed quest to derail the head of state.
Mr. Bwalya notes with concern that while President Hichilema is relentlessly working to deliver a robust and inclusive economy for all Zambians, Ms Nawakwi is working at derailing this progress and has urged the opposition leader to take stock and reconcile the fact that Zambians no longer have the appetite for the kind of political exaggeration she has always championed in a futile bid to gain public attention.
He has reminded Ms. Nawakwi that Zambians voted for President Hichilema and gave him the mandate to deliver free education, deliver a devolved and enhanced CDF for better constituency development, recruit civil servants and resolve the country’s debt crisis among others which he has delivered in the first 12 months of being in office.
Mr. Bwalya says Ms. Nawakwi’s clear lack of appreciation for the rapid development milestones President Hichilema has achieved in the last 12 months as shown when she featured on a local radio station yesterday where she attacked the head of state is a clear demonstration that she is out of touch with the needs of ordinary citizens.
FDD President Edith Nawakwi may have a point after all. Using a private residence instead of a publicly designated public residence-cum-presidential office of a head of state to conduct affairs of the state may actually render the conduct of affairs of the state by a sitting president opaque. Zambians should not expect transparency and accountability from the manner President Hichilema has replaced State House with Community House. Any right thinking Zambian will be excused to think President Hichilema has “something to hide” by conducting the affairs of the state behind the smokescreen of his Community House. This is unprecedented in the political history of Zambia.
This is one woman who could have been president. Unfortunately she has reached expiry date for that post.