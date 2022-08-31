STATE HOUSE CONDEMNS NAWAKWI`S ATTACKS ON PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

By Patricia Male

Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says President Hakainde Hichilema will not be derailed or lose focus by attacks from some opposition political party leaders but will instead focus on delivering development to Zambians.

Mr. Bwalya says it is regrettable and shameless that Forum for Democracy and Development-FDD-President Edith Nawakwi is attacking the president on non-consequential issues in a failed quest to derail the head of state.

Mr. Bwalya notes with concern that while President Hichilema is relentlessly working to deliver a robust and inclusive economy for all Zambians, Ms Nawakwi is working at derailing this progress and has urged the opposition leader to take stock and reconcile the fact that Zambians no longer have the appetite for the kind of political exaggeration she has always championed in a futile bid to gain public attention.

He has reminded Ms. Nawakwi that Zambians voted for President Hichilema and gave him the mandate to deliver free education, deliver a devolved and enhanced CDF for better constituency development, recruit civil servants and resolve the country’s debt crisis among others which he has delivered in the first 12 months of being in office.

Mr. Bwalya says Ms. Nawakwi’s clear lack of appreciation for the rapid development milestones President Hichilema has achieved in the last 12 months as shown when she featured on a local radio station yesterday where she attacked the head of state is a clear demonstration that she is out of touch with the needs of ordinary citizens.

PHOENIX NEWS