STATE HOUSE DISTANCES ITSELF FROM INVOLVEMENT IN MINING CONTRACTS



By Michael Kaluba



Special Assistant and Advisor to the President for Finance and Investment, Jito Kayumba, has distanced State House from any contracts in the mining sector or any other industry.





Mr. Kayumba has emphasized that President Hakainde Hichilema strongly disapproves of such practices.



Speaking during a stakeholder engagement meeting in Kitwe today, Mr. Kayumba revealed that some government officials were dismissed by President Hichilema for interfering or facilitating mining contracts.





He has stressed that no one within state house, including himself, has the authority to facilitate contracts for anyone, stating that such actions are not only unethical but also a dismissible offense once brought to the president’s attention.





At the same meeting, Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe has warned that contracts for certain suppliers and contractors could be canceled if they continue politicizing issues surrounding Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines, to tarnish the image of President Hichilema.



