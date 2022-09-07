STATE HOUSE PARTS COMPANY WITH CAMERAMAN CHELLAH TUKUTA, REPORTS CIC

By CIC Reporter

Presidential Photographer Chellah Tukuta has been appointed as one of the Secretaries at a named Zambian Embassy.

This follows his request to the appointing authority that he (Tukuta) be sent into foreign service as one of the supporting staff at a named mission.

He is currently undergoing a diplomatic induction at the training school in Lusaka. Tukuta has since stopped reporting at State House and has surrendered all equipment.

Sources at Cabinet say State House distances itself from all social media statements or posts made by Tukuta and that he (Tukuta) will take responsibility for his conduct going forward as he is no longer an employee of State House.

As CIC, we congratulate Chellah Tukuta from being a street cameraman to Presidential Photographer and now a Diplomat.

Credit: CIC