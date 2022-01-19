

STATE HOUSE REACTS TO LEAKED AUDIO

An audio has leaked in which President, Hakainde Hichilema’s political advisor, Levy Ngoma and Home Affairs Permanent Secretary, Joseph Akafumba are allegedly plotting the downfall of the Democratic Party.

In the audio, Mr. Ngoma is heard implicating President Hichilema and Vice President, Mutale Nalumango claiming that they had summoned him over the matter and he needed to report back to them.

But Presidential Spokesperson, Anthony Bwalya says President Hichilema will not interfere in the work of the different arms of government.

He says the President remains committed to the enhancement of democracy.

Meanwhile, GEARS Executive Director, Macdonald Chipenzi says the people implicated in the audio must come out in the open and explain themselves.

Efforts to get a comment from both Mr. Ngoma and Mr. Akafumba proved futile by Broadcast time as their phones were switched off.

However, Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba says he intends to file criminal charges against the duo challenging them to step down.- Diamond TV